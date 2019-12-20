Donald Trump on Wednesday was impeached by the Democratic House majority on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He will be tried next year in the Republican-controlled Senate, which will decide whether to remove the president from office.

Actress and model Zoe Kravitz has joined the string of American celebrities who are gloating over Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Zoe, the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz, laid into Trump in a cheeky Instagram post on Thursday.

“Eat that, 45,” she wrote alongside a naked photo of herself with a peach in her mouth.

This appeared to be a dig at the US President, who was im-peach-ed a day earlier in a full house vote on two charges relating to the Ukraine scandal. Not a single Republican voted for either of the charges so the outcome was decided by the Democrats, who hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

The case will next move to the 100-seat upper chamber, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority. Two-thirds of the senators present must vote for a president to be impeached, which means that 19 rogue Republicans would have to deflect – a scenario most observers view as highly unlikely.

Anyway, the two parties are now in talks on the rules that will govern the trial. But the talks are now at an “impasse”, as Senate Majority Leader McConnell put it, because the Republicans are rejecting the Dems’ calls for bringing in high-ranking witnesses who did not testify to the House.