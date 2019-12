Brie Larson's Revealing Dress on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Goes Viral On Twitter

In Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the host of the American talk show announced that he would be absent for the next day’s show over a personal reason but noted that Brie Larson, star of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel”, would host the show for him.

American actress and filmmaker Brie Larson stunned the audience of the popular nightly talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, as the guest host of Wednesday’s episode, instead of its regular host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Your Pokémon grew to level Late-Night-Talk-Show-Host 🐣 pic.twitter.com/g9BFy1cL1W — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 19, 2019

Larson's revealing low-cut dress worn during the talk show later went viral on social media, facing various reactions from stunned onlookers.

“This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date... WOW. If you didn’t know before, God Is A WOMAN,” somebody tweeted.

This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date... WOW



If you didn’t know before, God Is A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/hncmfza4eY — Nat ✨ Brie Larson (@brie_sparkles) December 19, 2019

Kimmel himself tweeted: “Jimmy looks STUNNING tonight”, sharing photos of the guest host.

"Good Lord, Brie Larson is going to give someone (probably several someones) a heart attack in that dress tonight. I . . . ahem . . . will not be watching out of self defense. My heart is delicate," one of the fans said.

Good Lord, Brie Larson is going to give someone (probably several someones) a heart attack in that dress tonight. 😳



I . . . ahem . . . will not be watching out of self defense. My heart is delicate. 🥴 — Thunderstrike (@tstrike78) December 19, 2019

Brie Larson (2019)

What a dress! pic.twitter.com/CSlZjXHfxS — CelebCrushes (@celebdevotee) December 19, 2019

It is possible to love someone, respect their talent, and admire their epic cleavage, all at the same time. #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/3CXYDyl78z — THEO (@TeddyKGB) December 19, 2019

I mean poor guy he couldn’t even keep a straight face 😅 pic.twitter.com/4h8nC0QvHn — Israel Ayala Perez (@izziz0321) December 19, 2019

Looks like I’ll be jerking off to Brie Larson later😍😍 pic.twitter.com/10hbs97mJs — The Daily Wank (@TheDailyWank2) December 19, 2019

I knew #BrieLarson was gonna trend on Twitter today soon as I saw her on on #JimmyKimmel ...I had to stop to my channel surfing too! 👀 She looks good! 🤤👀😂 pic.twitter.com/0bPBIuTY08 — Eric L. (@EricLonline) December 19, 2019

brie larson if you can read this i am free on friday night will you please go on a date with me on friday night when i am free on friday night when i am free pic.twitter.com/MhIG2HaLZ4 — 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 | 2 days (@starksdameron) December 19, 2019

I want to thank whoever designed Brie Larson's dress. pic.twitter.com/EK159v0NNF — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) December 19, 2019

my sexuality is brie larson in this dress pic.twitter.com/d0wcc4HcKT — adele (@earpbarrell) December 19, 2019