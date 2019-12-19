'His Stroke is Weak': ASAP Rocky Severly Mocked Online Over Alleged Sex Tape Leak

While some social media users reportedly speculated that the man featured in the sex video is ASAP Rocky, the rapper himself is yet to comment on the leak.

American rapper Rakim Mayers, known professionally as ASAP Rocky, who made headlines earlier this year after getting sued for assault in Sweden, has apparently once again been thrust into the media spotlight after a sex video allegedly featuring him surfaced online.

According to WQHT, the video originally emerged on PornHub, with netizens speculating that the man featured in it having sex with an unknown woman might be Rocky due to "several tattoos, one across his chest which seems to read 'ASAP', and another possible tattoo on his left hand".

The media outlet points out, however, that the rapper himself is yet to comment on this development.

Meanwhile, many social media users went on to crack jokes about the video, some of them making snide remarks about Rocky’s alleged performance in it.

now asap rocky gotta voluntarily drop another sextape to make up for this one cus baby.... pic.twitter.com/eb3eJLWJPu — SAI (@sairusbliss1) 19 декабря 2019 г.

Me knowing my girls fantasy of asap rocky is ruined now & my stroke game is better pic.twitter.com/zQjHIAvjIY — christopher (@chrisxxl626) 19 декабря 2019 г.

just saw asap rocky’s sextape and pic.twitter.com/51OlMbt6sP — fay | hollup goofy gay ? (@EBOYIIDA) 19 декабря 2019 г.

Just saw Asap Rocky's sex tape and it was super duper wack. Don't even waste your time looking for it. His stroke is weak. pic.twitter.com/3JgKcFToxn — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) 19 декабря 2019 г.

just saw asap rocky’s sextape ima drop the link, but it isn’t anything impressive pic.twitter.com/CrmyJdkQ15 — 💋 (@suckaworld) 19 декабря 2019 г.

A number of people also mused about other events that transpired on the day the sex video got leaked.

December 18, 2019

1.) Billie Eilish Turns 18

2.) Donald Trump becomes the 3rd US president to be impeached

3.) ASAP Rocky is Exposed

4.) Camila Cabello finally exposed for who she really is.

5.) 6ix9ine finally sentenced

What a day☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZWz4XNroj3 — Talen Joyner-keene (@KeeneTalen) 19 декабря 2019 г.

camila got cancelled for racism, asap rocky’s sex tape got leaked and trump got impeached... WHATS GOING ON TODAY pic.twitter.com/GPcgiHsGEu — seeing stars ✶ legacies (@mikaelsonsaltz) 19 декабря 2019 г.

And one netizen jokingly suggested that the video was meant to draw the public attention from Trump’s impeachment.