Indian Parliamentarian Offers former Pakistan President Musharraf Citizenship

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former President of Pakistan and former military leader General Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of treason in a drawn-out case. He is currently under self-imposed exile in Dubai seeking medical treatment.

An Indian parliamentarian from the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr Subramanian Swamy, taking a jibe at the leader, before the announcement of the detailed verdict in his treason case, stated that India’s Citizenship Amendment Act would grant him citizenship.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019

​The former Pakistan president was born in the Daryaganj area in the old city area of India’s national capital.

On Tuesday 17 December, an Islamabad-based special court sentenced the former Pakistani leader to death in the long-drawn high treason case against him.

Since last week, widespread protests have been taking place across India over the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act that provides citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.