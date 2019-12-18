Young Actor Who Played Rapist in a Bollywood Film Tried to Relate Himself to an Animal

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has garnered huge accolades for showing a touching story about rising crime against women. The film also triggered a discussion to stand up against all evils and taking a bold stand against such crimes. The flick features an actress as Inspector Shivani Roy.

Twenty-five-year-old debutant Vishal Jethwa, who plays a brutal serial rapist in the film, said prepping for this film was a painful process for him emotionally as he had to think of himself like an animal and watched a couple of videos on how they prey on their victims.

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment website Pinkvilla, Vishal said every person has a "secret" dark side that perhaps they themselves are not aware of.

“I had to search that part in me for this role. I did a lot of workshops for it, we tried a lot of methods. I tried to relate myself to an animal, a python. I watched a couple of videos of the animal, on how it preys on its victim and breaks them enough to feed on it", he said.

“I had to reach that darkness within me, which was very difficult. I used to keep an empty chair in front of me and remove all my aggression and anger on it. Once in the process, I had gone extremely aggressive and my director told me to relax. After 4-5 seconds, I came out of the character and started sobbing (sigh). That day I thought I had gone a step ahead in becoming the character", he added.

“Mardaani 2” is a sequel to the 2014 film “Mardaani” (literally mannishness), which was a story of a policewoman whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover secrets about human trafficking by the Indian mafia.