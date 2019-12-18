‘Worth of Clumsiness’: Video of Waitress Slipping Multiple Times Goes Viral on Twitter

Funny compilation footage was posted to the social platform on Monday by the waitress herself, providing the essential reason of why she “shouldn't have been employed as a waitress two years ago today”.

Katie Quinn, a server at a Chinese restaurant in Newcastle Upon Tyne, northeast England, on Monday shared a video recorded via surveillance camera at the restaurant that features her slipping, stumbling, dropping plates, and falling to the floor several times during her work shift.

“1:43 worth of clumsiness, proving why I shouldn't have been employed as a waitress 2 years ago today 😭,” Quinn tweeted.

The video went viral on Twitter, viewed over 2.5 million times at the time of this article, while gaining over 126.1 thousand likes and 27.5 retweets.

Netizens reacted variously to the hilarious video. Some expressed pity for her and gave advice, while others joked about the footage.

“Wait when I first starting watching this video I thought it was a mash up of different people falling..not the same girl falling multiple times😂😂😂,” one Netizen replied.

r ur shoes made out of banana peels — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) December 17, 2019

Nobody told the girl about non slip shoes? Jesus — 🐼 (@hioliveyou) December 17, 2019

Your future job: So how was she as a employee?



Serving job: hol up watch this. — Abe (@x_b_a_s_e_r_y_x) December 17, 2019

Wait when I first starting watching this video I thought it was a mash up of different people falling..not the same girl falling multiple times😂😂😂🤣 — Captain Morgan (@Aly_M15) December 17, 2019

Dropping and wasting all that food and breaking all those dishes how did you not get fired on the spot??? Lmaooo 😂😂😂 — Joel (@jbanez_) December 17, 2019

I'm sorry, I laughed a lot, I hope you slip over less now! I also hope all that slipping over wasn't too painful. Thank you for making my evening with this video, and again I'm sorry for laughing — Gogz (@AutumnLeaves__3) December 17, 2019

you probably owe your workplace sm money for those plates you broke — caroline diaz (@ddiazcaroline) December 17, 2019

and you continued to wear the same shoes over and over again I- — Sarah Munoz (@thesarahmunoz) December 17, 2019