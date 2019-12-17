Who Is India's Hottest Vegetarian?

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Manushi Chillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant 16 years after global star Priyanka Chopra was awarded the title in 2000. The beauty queen is also gearing up for her debut Bollywood film “Prithviraj”, alongside superstar Akshay Kumar, that will hit the screens in 2020.

22-year-old Manushi, who hails from the Indian state of Haryana, has been named as India's Hottest Vegetarian of 2019 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with captain of the Indian national football team Sunil Chhetri.

"Manushi and Sunil are living, breathing proof that eating vegan is good for both animals and our own health", said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

They were declared winners based on several factors, including vote count.

Last year, Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were named PETA India''s Hottest Vegetarians.

Sunil Chhetri is an Indian professional footballer, a striker or winger, and is popularly known as "Captain Fantastic". He has scored the second highest number of goals in international matches among active male players after the most celebrated footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

PETA is the largest animal rights organisation in the world and has the slogan “Animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way”.