Too Good to be True! Coffee Company to pay People $5k for Living one Week in Scottish Castle

Early in December American Marijuana hired a cannabis product reviewer with an annual salary of 36 thousand dollars. According to the job description, the person must smoke weed every day and then write honest reviews about the products in the form of a blog.

Swedish company Gevalia is looking for a person who will live like a royalty in a Scottish castle for a week, drinking coffee and all this for a meagre sum of 5 thousand dollars. Gevalia, which also makes tea, called the wanted person their Coffee Queen but said any adult can take part in its competition.

In addition to living like a Queen or King in Carlowrie Castle in Edinburgh, the winner will enjoy the services of a personal butler, relaxing spa sessions, five-course meals, will get 2 thousand dollars of spending money and a $25 thousand check. One more interesting detail – the winner can bring a friend with him or her.

You can enter the competition here by simply filling out a small application form answering such questions as – how many cups of coffee you drink per day, your date of birth etc. But you must submit it by 21 December. The winner will be announced on 30 December.