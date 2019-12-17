NASA’s SpaceX Launch Clip Stuns Viewers With ‘Dragon-Like Flying Object’ Lurking Nearby

Although videos of rocket launches are nothing new, one recent clip appears to feature a stunning detail visible to the naked eye.

A live-stream of a SpaceX rocket has captured a uniquely large object swirling around the rocket base, with the footage further uploaded by YouTube conspiracist Disclose Screen 'The Grimreefar'.

The clip featuring what seems to be a huge winged animal lurking in the clouds begins by showing the SpaceX rocket launch, with the vehicle shooting into the atmosphere.

Sometime later, right on the backdrop of open skies, the silhouette of two sprawling wings comes into sight.

"The only thing I can explain that it is, and I'm not saying it is, but it looks like a flying dragon object," Reefer assumed.

The footage showed the successful launch of an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft for NASA – the final cargo mission of the outgoing year, as it was set to deliver fresh supplies to the International Space Station and then perform a landing on a drone ship off the Florida coast.

The fact that the well-known conspiracy theorist shared the video couldn’t go unnoticed online, with the clip having enjoyed roughly 12,000 views.

"Definitely inter-dimensional entities," one weighed in, with another quickly following suit:

"I don’t know about a dragon or whatever, but it’s something cloaked."

Some added a bit pf scepticism though:

"You're joking, right?" one chimed in in disbelief, while another viewer opted for a tad of irony:

"To say it was a Dragon is a lot of speculation."

“Meanwhile nobody is noticing all the boomerang UFO's flying around in dozens at the previous launches, “ another butted in, picking up on videos of previous launches.

Earlier, a massive 300-foot object was mapped on Antarctica maps as a widely-followed YouTuber was scanning Google Earth.

The weird massive dark object appeared to bear no similarity to anything else found in the region, with eagle-eyed YouTuber MrMBB333 who made the discovery, further assuming the object which was about 277 feet across and about 260 feet high - may have surfaced due to melting glaciers scattered in the area.