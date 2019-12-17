Ho Ho Ho: ‘World’s Hottest Gran’ Gets Fans In Christmas Spirit by Posing in Skimpy Santa’s Bodysuit

Gina Stewart, who last yeat earned the title of the “world’s hottest gran” in a Daily Star contest, has slipped on a bit of a Christmas outfit to ramp up the festive cheer.

With the festive season round the corner, Gina Stewart, the 48-year-old age-defying beauty wore a revealing Santa’s outfit to get herself a series of eye-catchy saucy calendar snapshots, much to the joy of her army of fans.

The typical red bodysuit, its hemline adorned with a bit of white fur, was slashed at the Stewart’s stomach, exposing “Mrs Claus’s” beautifully distinct abs, while the upper part of the tied-up suit revealed her age-defying cleavage.

“What’s everyone got planned for Xmas?” Gina asks to round off her caption.

Fans rushed to comment, apparently ignoring the question and moving on to words of praise.

“Hello Santa's little helper, “ one said, whereas many more wished her happy holidays, lauding “Mrs. Santa’s” perfectly young looks.

Back in 2018, Gina earned herself the title of the “world’s hottest gran” having battled several rivals in a contest organised by the Daily Star.