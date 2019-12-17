Register
10:46 GMT +317 December 2019
    Suman Rao

    Bollywood Not the only Thing I Want to Do Right Now: Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao

    © Photo : Suman Rao/twitter
    Viral
     New Delhi (Sputnik):  Miss World Asia winner Suman Rao hails from Rajasthan and is currently pursuing her course in Chartered Accountancy along with a degree course. She is also an avid Kathak dancer and holds strong views on gender equality at home, at work and in society at large.

    Like many previous beauty pageant winners who have won hearts by swiftly jumping into Hindi cinema after winning or representing their country on international platforms; Suman said that her plans were no different. However, that's not the only thing she is focusing on currently.

    "I am considering acting for the future. I would love to take that up if I get the opportunity. Yes, it's not the only thing I want to do as I have several things going on, for instance, my education and my responsibilities as the Miss World Asia winner. I am also earning through my modelling assignments. So yes there are a lot of things that I would love to do," Suman said.

    The young model also said that the feeling of winning the crown has finally sunk in and now is the time to create awareness through her new role.

    "It has sunk in, and it's there in my head now. I know I am Miss World Asia, and now, bigger responsibilities are awaiting me. We will be travelling around the world with Miss World to work on different projects, and I am just looking forward to my journey because I know it's going to be wonderful and amazing," she said.

    Suman also won the 'Beauty with a Purpose' title at the Miss World pageant in London. 

    The Beauty with a Purpose Program is a registered charitable and non-profit arm of the Miss World Organisation, chaired by Julia Morley; it has raised funds and participated in humanitarian projects across the world since 1972. Millions of pounds have been raised and donated to local and international organisations to aid community development projects all over the world.

    Aligning with its vision, Suman's 'Beauty with a Purpose' endeavour, is titled "Project Pragati" (Project Development). It aims to empower women in tribal pockets of her home state, Rajasthan by generating employment opportunities, fostering financial independence, improving women's status quo and female literacy rates. 

    "I am working on this project that I am very close to. It's about female empowerment, and I am working to provide women with financial independence so that they feel that they are equally important in society. There is a need for them to develop and stand for themselves so that they have their own voice, can put forward their own opinions and feel free to make their own decisions," she said.

    Meanwhile, as  Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, was crowned Miss World, she joined an impressive roster of black women who hold some of the world's most prestigious pageant titles: Zozibini Tunzi as Miss Universe, Cheslie Kryst as Miss USA, Kaleigh Garris as Miss Teen USA, and Nia Franklin as Miss America (scheduled to crown her successor on 19 Dec). It is the first time that black women have held all of these five titles simultaneously.

     Talking about appreciating beauty without being biased by skin tones, Suman said, "The message is already out, and I would like the youth to know that, yes, beauty pageants focus on lots of different things, but it's not just about beauty, it's also about the way you present yourself.

    "I was really close to the winner of Miss World, and she was my best friend at the pageant. I know she is a beautiful soul with a smile, and she did a brilliant job. So I think people should admire the fact that whatever they are, they are the best," she concluded.

