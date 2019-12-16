Miss France 2020 Contestant Joins Meme Fest as Fans ROFL at Her Inimitable Expressions

Miss Centre-Val de Loire’s open and sincere facial expression unexpectedly ended up among memes on Twitter after she was tipped for Miss France 2020.

Miss Centre-Val de Loire appears to have been genuinely taken aback when her name was announced on 14 December along with that of the other 14 finalists due to compete for a Miss France 2020 award. The 23-year-old beauty queen pouted her lips, her eyes wide open and glance tilted to the side, with all this combined expressing utmost surprise.

“Miss Centre Val de Loire!”

Elle :”Non mais je rigolais hein je retourne chez moi.”#MissFrance2020 pic.twitter.com/34BCivXm0w — crustyasshoe (@idkwhatthisiss2) December 14, 2019

Her facial expression didn’t go by unnoticed online. Along with laughing emojis, Internet users rushed to express themselves visually, by posting strings of hilarious memes as they played upon Jade Simon-Abadie’s bewilderment.

Miss Centre Val de Loire c'est déjà un mème internet 😂#MissFrance #MissFrance2020 pic.twitter.com/6Kvyicot3H — PEDRO SOARES 👁 (@PedroSoares_FR) December 14, 2019

Miss Centre Val de Loire quand on a annoncé qu’elle était sélectionnée. #MissFrance pic.twitter.com/cFbBlY56NX — 𝔉𝔞𝔫𝔫𝑦 •🔮✨ (@Fanny_Dmzy) December 14, 2019

Miss centre val de loire quand elle a entendu son nom #misscentrevaldeloire #MissFrance pic.twitter.com/RNduF87UG2 — 🕊 (@_079ME) December 14, 2019

The Art of Self-Irony

The finalist, for her part, also joined the online splash Sunday afternoon, sharing a photo of herself and a screenshot showing her laughable pout. "When you arrive for Miss France and become a meme", she captioned the post.

The Miss France jury annually picks a winner from 30 competitive candidates from all over the country, who then represents France at other levels of beauty pageants.