‘Aural Sex’ on Rise as More and More People Prefer to Tune Into ‘Porn-Casts’

While some joke that it was porn that drove the development of the internet, the sex industry keeps using new tools and trends to become more user-friendly. One of the latest crazes, podcasts, has come in handy for those who want to spice up daily activities.

“Porn-casts” are on the rise as the sex industry is catching up with one of 2019’s hottest trends, podcasts, the Daily Star reports. The outlet has presented a mini-review of the developing “game field”, which offers different types of “dirty” content.

It includes a hit called “My Dad Wrote a Porno”, in which Jamie Morton talks writing erotica, Girls On Porn, featuring two ladies who review porn as well as Future of Sex hosted by Bryony Cole and dedicated to discussions concerning the future of sex and adult entertainment industry.

Other podcasts are less information-packed and provide mode base pleasures rather than food for thought. According to the outlet, the number of so-called "aural sex" podcasts is growing. It offers listeners a variety of audio porn and gives a platform to share users’ own XXX clips.

The listenership of one of these platforms, Quinn, is growing by 10% each week. The genre also has its porn stars.

"We are working on making masturbation a five-star experience. We want everyone to have more pleasure and more fun and it’s not more complicated than that!” Quinn CEO Caroline Spiegel told Daily Star Online.

One of the performers explained the "aural sex" podcasts provide more intimacy than conventional videos. “There’s something intensely intimate about audio erotica that I think listeners find lacking in so many other forms of erotica”, Jay Masters noted.

Another perk is discretion, which the genre offers, allowing people to have glimpses of pleasure whenever they want without the risk of being busted.

“I am constantly amazed at how many women and men listen to erotic audios. I’ve really found it to be an underground culture of erotica. For so many, it can do what other forms of erotica can’t”, he said.