New Delhi (Sputnik): Global actress Priyanka Chopra tied the nuptial knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur, the city of palaces, located in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The first ceremony, a white wedding, was held on 1 December 2018 followed by a wedding involving Hindu rituals the next day.

The actress cannot stop gushing about how audiences welcomed her husband American singer Nick Jonas in the latest film release “Jumanji: The Next Level”.

She took to Instagram to share a clip taken at a theatre in India where the crowd erupted saying: "Jijaji aa gaye (here comes our brother-in-law)" upon Nick Jonas’ entry in the film.

“When @NickJonas enters a room in India #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love,” she captioned her Insta story along with a laughing and heart-shaped smiley.

The actress also shared her feelings on Twitter.

When @nickjonas enters a room in India... 😂😂😂😂 #NationalJiju

Thank you for all the 💕 pic.twitter.com/y4TlJRvEkf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 16, 2019

​“Jumanji: The Next Level” released over the weekend and Nick Jonas returned to join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Jack Black for yet another adventure.

According to reports, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, a 2019 American fantasy adventure comedy film, has been well-received in India.

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies in India. For the Christian wedding, Both opted for custom Ralph Lauren wedding outfits. On the other hand, their traditional Hindu ceremony continued for three days with celebrations which included a colourful Mehendi (applying henna on bride's hands and feet) ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed musical evening.