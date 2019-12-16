Register
    Paramilitary police position themselves on a hill overlooking the ruins of the 16th century Babri mosque (foreground) 08 December 1992 in Ayodhya, India

    Video Showing Indian School Kids Re-enacting 1992 Babri Mosque Demolition Goes Viral

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Babri Mosque, a 16th-century Mughal structure located in Ayodhya city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state was demolished in 1992 by some Hindu groups who claimed the mosque was built by the Mughal emperor Babur after the demolition of an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Rama. Deep resentment among Muslims followed.

    A video showing a sea of saffron flags held by school students taking down a humongous poster of Babri mosque, symbolically re-enacting the demolition of the 16th-century Mughal structure in Ayodhya, has been garnering wide attention on social media.

    The event took place in the presence of several ministers, including federal minister Sadanand Gowda and Governor of Pudducherry Kiran Bedi, present on the occasion as chief guests.

    ​In the video, students can be heard chanting slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (praise of the land of India) and “Shri Ram Chandra in Jai” (praise of Lord Rama), hailing India as a nation and Lord Rama – whose temple was demolished by Emperor Babur. Also, cultural songs being played in the background can be heard as well.

    According to the tweet, the incident occurred at a school in India’s southern state of Karnataka, run by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a member of cultural and nationalistic ideology-oriented group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Netizens have lashed out at the authorities blaming them for invoking hatred in children and putting the future of education in India in danger.

    Contrarily, Governor Kiren Bedi, the chief guest and a decorated former police officer, took to Twitter to share the post, lauding the event.

    ​A few prominent Indian personalities also re-tweeted the video of the event, criticising school authorities and targeting the RSS for propagating such an ideology.

    ​Since the vandalisation of Babri Mosque in 1992, the site remained a serious bone of contention between the Hindu and Muslim communities. It lasted until the Supreme Court of India recently pronounced a verdict ordering the construction of a temple at the century-old disputed site, and allotting a 5-acre (43,560 square feet) plot of land to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque. 

    The RSS often labelled as a right-wing volunteer organisation, is known for taking up issues of national and religious importance in the country.

    According to media reports, the number of Shakhas (one-hour meets which aim to promote nationalism and cultural awakening) has been rapidly increasing of late.

    The RSS presently runs over 50,000 daily Shakhas and 10,000 weekly IT (information technology) meetings exclusively for urban professionals. These are attended by over half a million people daily, the organisation’s national publicity chief stated in August this year.   

