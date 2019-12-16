New Delhi (Sputnik): Known as Bollywood's action hero, Akshay Kumar landed in hot water for liking a tweet, and had to issue a clarification, saying he had “mistakenly” liked it while scrolling through his twitter feed.

A segment of social media users has lambasted actor Akshay Kumar for liking a video which was shared as a sarcastic jibe at the students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University, captioned “Congratulations, Jamia got freedom today”.

The video in question shows the students running for cover, as one of them can be heard saying they are under attack by police who are firing at the students and using tear gas.

Here is the Tweet which was liked by Akshay Kumar, the tweet was cheering Police beating up Jamia Students.#BoycottCanadianKumar pic.twitter.com/fNOfl7hWCQ — Mayank (@Mayank_1195) December 16, 2019

Netizens' eagle eyes were quick to spot the ‘like' on the video by the popular actor, and slammed him for cheering at the students' plight.

Following the backlash, Akshay Kumar tweeted in clarification, saying: “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet by Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally must have pressed it and when I realised it, I immediately unliked it, as in no way do I support such acts.”

Even after disliking the video, Kumar is being lampooned on social media for liking the video and subsequently leading to the trending hashtag: #BoycottCanadianKumar.

Kumar, who presently holds Canadian citizenship, often gets targeted for speaking on issues related to India, although he is no longer a citizen.

Boycott hate monger @akshaykumar for endorsing brutality and violence against the students. #BoycottCanadianKumar pic.twitter.com/Px8UuL8PCu — St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) December 16, 2019

Akshay Kumar Liked a tweet which was cheering brutality on Jamia Students and the caption was



"Jamia ko Mil rahi hai azadi"



The bigotry and Evilness of Canadian Kumar is out in Open.



Lets pledge to boycott his movie from now onwards. #BoycottCanadianKumar — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) December 16, 2019 Canadian Kumar is not bonafied Indian citizen. @mrsfunnybones you failed in containing his bigotry which is so naked and can be seen by everyone.



Take a pledge to never see his movie.#BoycottCanadianKumar https://t.co/ppzp0mgPyX — Wabi Sabi جاوید (@ryder_bey) December 16, 2019

Scenes at the national capital’s Jamia Milia Islamia University in South Delhi resembled those of any battleground where police and protestors clash. Over 100 university students and police personnel were injured during Sunday’s violent clashes.

The matter escalated when four public transport buses were set on fire and several others were damaged.

To control the situation, police entered the premises of the university, allegedly without permission, and lobbed tear gas shells on the campus.

The students have been protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which allows citizenship to be granted to persecuted illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs from India’s neighbouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan if they had arrived in India prior to 2015 while excluding Muslims with the same circumstances.