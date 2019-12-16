Citizenship Law: Netizens Urge Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to Quit Over Violence in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several demonstrators, protesting against India’s new citizenship law at a premier university in New Delhi, were injured on Sunday during clashes with police. The protest had turned violent with police lobbing tear gas shells and resorting to baton charges to disperse the protesting crowd.

With Sunday the fifth consecutive day of protests across the country against a new citizenship law, people used social media platforms to vent their anger with #ResignAmitShah trending on Twitter.

As the peaceful protest turned violent in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, netizens questioned India’s federal Home Minister Amit Shah’s silence on the issue and pushed for his resignation.

Amit Shah is home minister of India, what a shame. On one hand police is using all illegal means to suppress the voice of University students and acting as a Mafia while Amit Shah keeps mum on it.

Everyone knows he is responsible for this.

Tadipar should resign.#ResignAmitShah pic.twitter.com/7ZUdOn6SRj — Vishal Yadav (@vy__tweets) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile in India, #ResignAmitShah is trending.



The hashtag demands Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on police action against students. pic.twitter.com/EUvg26TMFN — Sanakan Venugopal (@vssanakan) December 16, 2019

​Authorities said more than 100 students and 35 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

“About 4,000 people were protesting and police did what they did to disperse them when the crowd burnt buses", senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal told the media. “If it had been a peaceful mob it would have been dispersed peacefully".

Furious Twitter users described the police move to storm the campus of the university to confront protesters as undemocratic.

Police brutality on Jamia & AMU students protesting against communal Citizenship (Amendment) Act is disgraceful.#ResignAmitShah pic.twitter.com/ydPTkGLZNk — Priyesh (@ipriyeshpandey) December 15, 2019

more and more power to all the students community ...

Yes except it or not we are the future of this country and we will not back the more u oppres more we rise #jamiaprotest #ResignAmitShah pic.twitter.com/YjgJL1abDD — Abuzar Asqlan (@AbuzarAsqlan) December 16, 2019

​In the wake of Sunday's violence, the university has been shut down until 5 January 2020. The government of the national capital has ordered the closure of schools in neighbouring areas on Monday as a precautionary measure.

According to India’s new citizenship law, persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, living as immigrants in India, can now acquire Indian citizenship.

The bill has been dubbed “undemocratic” and discriminatory towards Muslims by Indian opposition parties. However, these allegations were refuted by Amit Shah in Parliament.