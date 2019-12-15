Rare Rainbow Clouds Caught on Camera in Siberia, Russia - Photos

An astonishing and rare natural phenomenon has amazed social media users in Russia after a photographer published pictures of strange clouds on the National Geographic website.

Russian photographer Svetlana Kazina has taken pictures of "rainbow clouds" over a mountain in Siberia. The photos of the clouds were published on the official page of National Geographic Russia on Facebook.

The photographer said that the clouds in the pictures were very thin and looked more like lace than ordinary clouds. Kazina went on by saying that the wind at that altitude was so strong that the clouds changed every second.

According to scientists, rainbow clouds occur because of so-called cloud iridescence. It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular, and cirrus clouds. It is basically the same concept as a rainbow, as tiny water droplets or ice crystals within the cloud scatter the Sun's light.