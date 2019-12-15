Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Toolmaker from New Zealand Makes 'Stick Library' for Dogs at Park

Brilliant ideas usually come unexpectedly. For sure, this was experienced by a man from New Zealand, as he decided to make the world a better place and create something useful for our little friends.

Once, Andrew Taylor, a toolmaker from Kaiapoi, New Zealand, was trimming trees near his house and thought to himself for a moment, what if he can use the branches he cut off for good deeds? Everybody knows that dogs are in love with sticks: they like to chew them as well as play with them. So, this fact was a kind of inspiration for Andrew and he created a unique box, which he dubbed a "stick library."

He collected the sticks, which he sanded to make them soft and safe for dogs and put all of the branches together inside the wooden box with the words "stick library" on it. Then, Mr Taylor brought the box to a newly-opened park, so that all of the dogs there could play with the new toys whenever they want to.

Andrew's daughter, Tayla Reece, shared her dad's gift for the dogs on her social media, she also added that it was typical for her dad to create such unusual things.

"Our dog Bella had become a stick lover because she ripped to shreds any balls or toys," said Tayla, according to Metro.

"While trimming the trees, my dad found himself with a lot of dead branches, and knowing from experience how hard it can be to find a good stick, and that the new dog park was opening soon, he had the idea that he would save them and put them in some kind of box," she added.

"When the park opened on November 30, mum and dad took Bella and sure enough there were no good sticks. Dad is the type of guy that is always thinking of things to make, so the next day he found a suitable crate and made the sign for the top. He decided to call it the stick library because it implied that you return the stick once you’re finished with it," Andrew's daughter said.