Trump Supporters' Group Edits Greta Thunberg's Image on TIME Cover

Earlier this week, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year, defeating four other finalists, including US President Donald Trump, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the Hong Kong protesters, and the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

A group of Trump supporters has edited the TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' cover by replacing the head of climate activist Greta Thunberg with that of the US president.

The altered picture was accompanied by a list of things the group claims Trump has accomplished since taking office three years ago.

When it comes to keeping his promises, there's only one Person Of The Year:



✅Booming Economy

✅Record Job Creation

✅Historic Tax Cuts

✅#AmericaFirst Trade Deals

✅ISIS Destroyed

✅Building the Wall#TIMEPOY #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/bEt9yqInqY — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

​On learning that Thunberg was chosen as Time's 'Person of the Year', Trump took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the news.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

​Thunberg, who made headlines last summer after holding a school strike for climate outside the Swedish Parliament. In September, she addressed the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, accusing the world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood.