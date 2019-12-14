Trump Supporters' Group Edits Greta Thunberg's Image on TIME Cover

A group of Trump supporters has edited the TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' cover by replacing the head of climate activist Greta Thunberg with that of the US president.
The altered picture was accompanied by a list of things the group claims Trump has accomplished since taking office three years ago.
When it comes to keeping his promises, there's only one Person Of The Year:— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019
✅Booming Economy
✅Record Job Creation
✅Historic Tax Cuts
✅#AmericaFirst Trade Deals
✅ISIS Destroyed
✅Building the Wall#TIMEPOY #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/bEt9yqInqY
On learning that Thunberg was chosen as Time's 'Person of the Year', Trump took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the news.
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
Thunberg, who made headlines last summer after holding a school strike for climate outside the Swedish Parliament. In September, she addressed the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, accusing the world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood.
