Melting the Ice: Reality TV Stars Confront Winter With Sizzling Hot Bikini Shots Amid Snow

The photos of ladies posing in bikinis in the cold emerge about a year after Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian performed a similar stunt in Aspen.

It seems that winter chill is not enough to discourage celebrities seeking to post revealing photos of themselves on Instagram, as several determined ladies braved the elements to flaunt what they got.

About a year after Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posed in bikinis amid snow in Aspen, Love Island’s star India Reynolds performed a similar stunt by ditching most of her clothes in front of a camera in the cold.

According to the Daily Star, the photo shoot took place at the Val-d’lsere ski resort in the French Alps where, during a trip with fashion brand Boohoo, “many reality television favourites and social media stars” have apparently confirmed that the “ditching snowsuits in favour of the near naked trend” is “firmly back in fashion”.

Another Love Island contestant, Lucie Dolan, and Bachelor in Paradise participant Tayshia Adams, followed suit, also posting the proof of their apparent disdain for cold weather on social media.

And it would seem that freezing temperatures are not something that actress Kalani Hilliker is truly afraid of.