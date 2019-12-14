Just Like Our Economy: Netizens Mock Indian PM as He Slips on the Bank of the River Ganges - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian economy has been facing an unprecedented slowdown for past two years despite infusing massive liquidity through various means at the government level. India’s economic growth decelerated to 4.5% in the September quarter, its slowest pace since March 2013.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slipped on the staircases near the holy river Ganges (or Ganga) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of him slipping on the stairs went viral on social media.

In the clip, Modi could be seen climbing the stairs in his usual manner. Accidentally, Modi's feet slipped from one of the stairs and he stumbled.

Netizens trolled the PM and compared the slip with the falling Indian economy.

Narendra Modi stumbling, like our Economy. 🤷🏼‍♀️pic.twitter.com/KRM3BbEf8m — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) December 14, 2019

Narendra Modi demonstrating what he did with the economy pic.twitter.com/yuGmePOIjy — Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) December 14, 2019

​Twitteratis also claimed the involvement of Pakistan behind Modi’s slip.

Pakistan nay ki sajish bharat k pardhan mantri ko girany sajish dekhye Pakistan nay kesay khenchi modi tang!!! pic.twitter.com/zO4rAmURY4 — Zaryab. (@2aryab) December 14, 2019

Modi ji ko kuch mat boliye...

Galti seedhiya banane wale ki hai ...

Bhejo usko pakistan ! https://t.co/6PSVu4HRoe — Desh Bhakt (@DeshBhakt_1_2) December 14, 2019

​PM Narendra Modi on Saturday had arrived in Kanpur to chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council).

India’s Economic growth has slowed for 5 consecutive quarters. Now growth is slower than it was in the quarter in which Modi's Government assumed office. India’s Gross Domestic Product growth has gone down from a high of 9.2% in the third quarter of the year 2016 to 5.7% in the current 4th quarter.