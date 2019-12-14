BanSunburnFestival: Netizens Call for Scrapping Asia's Biggest Music Festival in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Launched in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has now become Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival (EDM) and is the third-largest dance festival in the world after Tomorrowland and Ultra.

Fringe groups are demanding the Sunburn festival in Goa be banned as they claim that such events are often linked with incidents of drug usage and immorality.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place at Vagator Beach in Goa on 27 December.

According to several netizens, the event allows the consumption of narcotic substances, vulgarity and immorality which is against the Hindu culture.

Goa becoming drug Mafia State



54 Drugs Mafia cases in 2014

61 cases in 2015

60 cases in 2016

168 cases in 2017

222 cases in 2018

114 cases in 2019 up to June.



Why Goa Govt. Permits #SunburnFest to sell drugs for drug peddler's &Death's of Girls?



Dear @goacm #BanSunburnFestival pic.twitter.com/anxGcJBj9j — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) December 14, 2019

#BanSunburnFestival

Say no to sunburn,

No to drugs,

No to vulgarity,

No to west blind following,

No to such yak-kind of cheap program!

O Bharatiya youth, understand d importance of following one's own culture; 2 progress in the real sense of the word-wordly n spiritually @Uma_hjs pic.twitter.com/ejcQgUzsk3 — Kritika Khatri (@kk_jpr) December 14, 2019

In 2009, a 23 year-old girl died after consuming ‘Angel Dust’, a hallucinatory drug at the festival. Around 450 bottles of Ketamine drug, dosage for Anesthesia were found at the festival venue in 2013.

However, the state government of Goa is yet to make an official statement on the future of Sunburn. There are claims that a report has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.