BanSunburnFestival: Netizens Call for Scrapping Asia's Biggest Music Festival in India

Fringe groups are demanding the Sunburn festival in Goa be banned as they claim that such events are often linked with incidents of drug usage and immorality.
This year’s festival is scheduled to take place at Vagator Beach in Goa on 27 December.
According to several netizens, the event allows the consumption of narcotic substances, vulgarity and immorality which is against the Hindu culture.
Let’s protect land of Sages, saints & warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect #culture & worlds ancient civilisation #Indic— Kanchan Kute (@kanchan_kute) December 14, 2019
Sunburn promotes #DRUGS, alcohol & immorality!#BanSunburnFestival @vashisth_manoj @Pushpendrakuls0 pic.twitter.com/9RIvxVZ1qS
Goa becoming drug Mafia State— Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) December 14, 2019
54 Drugs Mafia cases in 2014
61 cases in 2015
60 cases in 2016
168 cases in 2017
222 cases in 2018
114 cases in 2019 up to June.
Why Goa Govt. Permits #SunburnFest to sell drugs for drug peddler's &Death's of Girls?
Dear @goacm #BanSunburnFestival pic.twitter.com/anxGcJBj9j
Better late than never !!— Aditya Shastri (@shastria) December 14, 2019
If India's next generation is getting spoiled because of this festival, it is high time to #BanSunburnFestival .https://t.co/AQYIlJDnpY@_Hinduism_ @HinduDndEqlity @respecthinduism @WakeUpHindu pic.twitter.com/hw1DYs8YEF
#BanSunburnFestival— Kritika Khatri (@kk_jpr) December 14, 2019
Say no to sunburn,
No to drugs,
No to vulgarity,
No to west blind following,
No to such yak-kind of cheap program!
O Bharatiya youth, understand d importance of following one's own culture; 2 progress in the real sense of the word-wordly n spiritually @Uma_hjs pic.twitter.com/ejcQgUzsk3
In 2009, a 23 year-old girl died after consuming ‘Angel Dust’, a hallucinatory drug at the festival. Around 450 bottles of Ketamine drug, dosage for Anesthesia were found at the festival venue in 2013.
However, the state government of Goa is yet to make an official statement on the future of Sunburn. There are claims that a report has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)