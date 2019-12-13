Charlize Theron Accidentally Exposes Her 'Lady Bits' as She 'Gets Too Excited' Over Award Nomination

While some social media users joked about the actress’ accidental exposure, others went on to congratulate her over her movie’s nomination for a SAG Award.

Famous movie actress Charlize Theron has recently appeared to suffer a peculiar wardrobe malfunction as she learned that her movie "Bombshell" got nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The video of this event, which Theron herself has tweeted, shows the actress jumping up and down in bed as she celebrates the announcement that was made on TV, when the feed gets briefly cut, with the Sun noting that at that moment Charlize apparently realised that her robe slipped open, exposing her "lady bits" to the other people present in the room she was in.

"Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast", she wrote in the caption.

Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast...CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have gone on this journey with you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/luzuipAAbN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) 11 декабря 2019 г.

​This apparent wardrobe malfunction did not evade the attention of some members of Charlize’s social media audience who joked about it in the comments while congratulating the actress.

Careful with those wardrobe malfunctions...lol Congrats on the SAG nomination! — Matthew Hilsmeyer (@Rusty988) 11 декабря 2019 г.

Please no Censurship😂😉💐

Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — amir (@amir13640225) 11 декабря 2019 г.

oh, and be careful with that robe! — Nadine (@Rosannasfriend) 11 декабря 2019 г.

Their remarks, however, seemed to be drowned by an ensuing chorus of praise and approval from other netizens.

Love this incredibly cool enthusiasm!❤ Well deserved YAY! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) 12 декабря 2019 г.

Congratulations @CharlizeAfrica You deserve all the happiness in the world! You are extraordinary and and absolutely beautiful! Very well deserved! I’m very happy for all of you involved in @bombshellmovie 💪🏾😁👌🏾💪🏾😁✌🏾💪🏾😁👍🏾🥇🏅🏆💐🌹 pic.twitter.com/W6Ot0dmyhj — Daniel Christopher Perez (@Danny1532) 11 декабря 2019 г.

Congratulations beautiful 🙏🏻💖😍 — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) 11 декабря 2019 г.

Wish my hair looked that good in the morning 🤣🤣well done beautiful ❤️ — Karen (@Kaya36) 11 декабря 2019 г.