Alien Porn Searches Dominate Pornhub in 2019 Because of Area 51 ‘Raid’

Why do you think the net was born? The answer is obvious. But what were this year’s favourites for one-handed online searches? The findings are all but other-worldly.

Pornhub’s recap of the hottest trends and searches of 2019 seems to show that earthlings these days are very much into alien porn.

‘Alien’ became the second most popular search term that defined this year – something Pornhub attributed to the influence of the viral ‘Storm Area 51’ movement.

Porn, after all, is a reflection of the pop culture and, broadly speaking, of society. According to a report from earlier this year, searches for ‘Area 51’ on Pornhub spiked from zero to 160,000 in July in mere days, as memes about breaching the top-secret Nevada facility began doing the rounds on the internet.

However, people apparently put realism over extraterrestrial lust when it comes to adult films. The most popular search term this year was ‘Amateur’ – the site’s analysts suggested it was due to the “incredible number of new verified amateur models” that joined Pornhub.

Dr. Laurie Betito from the sex-ed site Sexual Wellness Centre said: “It seems that people are looking for more realistic depictions of sex. ‘Real’ people vs. actors seems to be the draw. It’s interesting that more and more people are putting themselves out there as amateurs.”

Another popular ‘realistic’ category was POV (Point of View) porn, shot from the first-person viewpoint – it was #3 search this year. Incidentally, ‘Belle Delphine’ became the fourth most popular search term. The infamous bathtub water-seller created a parody Pornhub page for her spoof X-rated videos this year to troll her horny fans.

According to Pornhub stats, users performed 39 billion searches this year, 22 percent more than last year.

This year also marked a record amount of uploaded content, with over 6.83 million new videos popping up on the site. The number is really staggering: according to Pornhub, if someone put them together and started watching them one after another in 1850 – about a decade after erotic photos made their debut – they wouldn’t have finished by today.