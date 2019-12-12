Emily Ratajkowski Writes 'F*** Harvey' on Her Arm to Protest Producer's Civil Settlement Deal

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had reached a $25 million civil settlement deal with his alleged sexual misconduct victims.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski had "F*** Harvey" written on her arm as she attended the premiere of Uncut Gems, a film produced by her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski did this in protest over the news that the notorious Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had agreed a $25m settlement deal with his alleged sex abuse victims.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Weinstein had reached a civil settlement deal with dozens of his alleged victims, and according to lawyers working on the case, he won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money.

Ratajkowski also made a post on Instagram to express her outrage over the issue.

The New York Times said that over 30 accusers of sexual offences against Weinstein had accepted the deal.

Meanwhile, the producer still has to face trial for rape and sexual assault charges in a Manhattan court next month. He denies any wrongdoing and pleads not guilty to all claims of non-consensual sex.