Finger Lickin' Snark: Netizens Cheer for Man Who Trolled a Vegan Protest With a KFC Bucket

The vegan protest was reportedly organized by a group called “Anonymous for the Voiceless” whose events usually involve activists displaying images or footage of animals being killed for the meat industry.

A protest staged by a vegan activist group in Sydney has gained a different kind of publicity than its organisers were hoping for, as many social media users focused their attention not on the event itself but rather on a lone man who appeared to be trolling the protesters.

The currently unidentified man did not interfere with the protest directly – he merely stood nearby while holding a big box of KFC in his hand and eating a chicken drumstick, with a “cheeky smile” on his face, as news.com.au put it.

​While a video of this scene, captioned “Meat eating protest in Sydney gets a hungry visitor”, quickly accrued tens of thousands of ‘likes’ on TikTok, a number of social media users went on to voice their admiration for the KFC eater’s actions.

Put this dude on the cover of #Time magazine #People person of the year award 🥇 — Steven Lewis (@SJL181) 12 декабря 2019 г.

Legend he is! 🤘🤘🤘 — Jaymz 🤘 (@hell4u02) 12 декабря 2019 г.

He’s a god damn Australian hero!! pic.twitter.com/LWuPjx87Nt — John Sikic (@John_Sik) 12 декабря 2019 г.

Some, however, didn’t seem particularly amused with this stunt.

Why tho? What’s the point... it’s immature — Francesca (@sunflower__65) 12 декабря 2019 г.

f---------ing gross! — jay leslie (@jayleslie14) 12 декабря 2019 г.

