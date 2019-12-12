Indian PM Modi Tweets to Reassure People in Protest-Stricken Region Where He'd Shut Off Internet

New Delhi (Sputnik): Violent protests erupted in India’s northeastern region, immediately after the country’s Parliament passed controversial legislation to grant citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants.

As several regions in the state of Assam in northeastern Indian witnessed violent protests on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday to assuage the fears of local residents there.

Paradoxically, however, Modi’s tweets can't be read by his target audience, as internet connectivity had been shut off a day earlier following large-scale violence.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.



I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Many in the Twitterverse was quick to troll Modi over his message.

Hey Dumb PM,

Your Govt has Suspended INTERNET services in Assam.

Stop Tweeting, Coz they aint reading.

Kuch Kaam kar le! — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) December 12, 2019​

"No one but me. And m certainly gonna do that. Deploying military and imposing curfew is the first step"

: Mann ki baat — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) December 12, 2019​

Well if they have so much faith on hi then why has curfew been imposed indefinitely in Assam? Internet services cut off? Hundreds of thousands of people on the road protesting as of now. Police using rubber bullets,tear gas and blank fire. Army has been brought in. — Swarnabh Kashyap (@SwarnyBoy202) December 12, 2019​

First shutdown internet and then send twitter message. — Shrinivas Karkala (@s_karkala) December 12, 2019​

Till now, I had a small hope that things would go back to normal. Whenever you assure us, it has been disastrous for us. Thank you for tweeting and clearing all such doubts. #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा #CABProtest — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) December 12, 2019​

Internet service was originally set to remain off for 24 hours, but this figure was extended by 48 hours, starting at noon on Thursday.

Internet services in #Assam suspended for another 48 hours, beginning 12 noon Thursday. Seems Assam is next Kashmir !#CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 — Achinta Borah (@achintaborah) December 12, 2019

India’s northeastern region continued to be on the edge on Thursday, as large scale violence erupted protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by Indian parliament and awaits presidential assent, before it becomes a law.

The fear among the people in India’s north-eastern state of Assam, which had witnessed violence in the past over settlement of illegal immigrants, was that once the beneficiaries under the bill get citizenship, they would snatch away their job and livelihood opportunities.