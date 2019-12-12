Naughty and Nice: Instagram Babe Strips to Raise Money for Christmas Charity

A British Instagram blogger has engaged in some tit-for-tat giving with the noble goal of raising money for a national charity fighting homelessness.

Gemma McCourt, who runs a travel/lifestyle blog and posts racy content online, has decided to use her assets for charitable giving.

Last Saturday, she announced a 24-hour-long fundraiser: every penny viewers spent on her private account on the members-only platform OnlyFans would go to Crisis UK, a national charity for homeless people.

“Every £28.87 reserves 1 seat this Christmas,” she wrote. “I’m also using the live feature on my page for the first time.”

A subscription to McCourt’s account costs $14.99 per month; her pay-to-view private messages, as well as other content, are available there for an additional price.

As for the wholesome folks who don’t what to see her naked photos, she encouraged them to donate directly to the charity or to her OnlyFans account.

The 22-year-old raised a total of £1,443.50 ($1,900) in 24 hours.

In 24 HOURS WE RAISED £1400 for @crisis_uk ! Thanks to everyone who contributed / retweeted / liked. Also those prompted to donate separately 👏🏻 I've round this up to cover the cost of 50 places for the homeless at Christmas 🎄🎅🏻 I genuinely really appreciate everyone's support.

She shared a screenshot of her donation with her 65,000 subscribers on Twitter, saying: “I’ve round this up to cover the cost of 50 places for the homeless at Christmas. I genuinely really appreciate everyone’s support.”