Jawbreaker: Watch Great White Shark Bleed to Death After Getting Stuck in Diving Cage

In the waters of the Mexican island of Guadalupe, off the coast of Baja California, divers witnessed the death of a great white shark, also known as a cannibal shark.

Initially, the clip appeared on the social networks of the Mexican Arturo Islas Allende. The footage shot on 9 October shows an aggressive shark that swims up to a cage with four divers in it and gets stuck between the rods a metre away from the tourists. The predator attempts to break free but only ends up hurting itself.

In the next seconds of the video, blood flows from the gills of the predator, after which its dead body sinks to the bottom of the ocean. The Nautilus company, which arranged the dive, emphasised that the dead creature was extremely aggressive and tried to attack tourists.