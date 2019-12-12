'Mythical Creature': Rare Venomous Two-headed Cobra Spotted in India - Video

A snake crawled into one of the villages in the east of the country and caused a stir among local residents.
Monocle cobras are aggressive and their bite is very toxic. However, the reptile was not driven out of the village, but on the contrary, citizens rushed to feed and protect the snake. Residents decided that the unusual snake was a mythical creature. However, zoologists have other explanations.
“There are two reasons for this mutation. It could be a genetic malfunction due to poor ecology. Or we are faced with the result of incomplete separation of embryos as in the case of Siamese twins,” zoologist Soma Chakraborty said.
