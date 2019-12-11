First California, Now Arizona? Eyewitnesses Puzzled by Mysterious Hovering Orb Dropping Flares

Over the past week, a spate of eerie sightings of unidentified flying objects in countries across the world, from New Zealand to southern England, including a major sighting in California reportedly seen by over 100 eyewitnesses, left stargazers puzzled.

Multiple residents of Mesa, a suburban city about 30 km east of Phoenix, spotted a mysterious hovering orb in the night sky over the weekend, with local resident Doug Maier uploading video of the incident on Facebook on Sunday.

A reporter from Arizona ABC affiliate KNXV-TV later spoke with residents about the incident, with witnesses left wondering whether what they saw was out of this world.

“It started kind of moving diagonal across, trying to figure out which way it was heading. And as it did that’s when we noticed it started dropping things from it,” Kerry Burnett, one eyewitness, said.

“It wasn’t just us. Our neighbours next door – they were out; they weren’t even filming. They were more in amazement, like statues just sitting there watching it,” Doug Maier said.

Commenting on the mysterious lights’ origins, Doug said he just didn’t buy the idea that the footage could have been some sort of training exercise, such as a US military aircraft dropping flares. “No navigation lights; even the military has to have navigation lights on. That’s an FAA rule,” he stressed.

Adding to the mystery was the object’s silent movement, something KNXV-TV said was attested to by eyewitnesses.

KNXV-TV reached out to Federal Aviation Administration officials, officials from the nearby Luke Air Force Base and the Army National Guard, but no one could provide them with an explanation as to the nature of the lights.

The sighting of the mysterious, as yet unidentified flying object over Arizona was one of just several sightings reported around the world this week, including a string of lights spotted over Berlin and neighbouring Brandenburg, Germany over the past few nights and mornings, mysterious orbs seen floating over the English port town of Torquay, an odd ‘flying saucer’-like craft allegedly spotted over California and potentially seen by ‘more than 100 witnesses’, and a bizarre tadpole-like shape captured over the skies of New Zealand.

Although about 95 percent of UFO sightings can be explained away by aircraft, satellites, meteorites or space junk, the remaining five percent remain unidentified, sparking speculation that maybe, just maybe, we’re not the only sentient beings in the universe.