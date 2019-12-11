Musical Comedy Featuring 'Twelve Dancing Vaginas' Rocks Online Crowd

While some social media users seemed eager to watch the comedy in question, others criticised the TV network for showing a fragment with “dancing vulvas” when it could’ve been seen by kids.

Australian singer and comedian Em Rusciano has apparently managed to cause quite a stir among the social media audience after offering the public a glimpse of her new musical comedy concert, “Rage and Rainbows”, during the Network 10 show “The Project.”

The fragment of Rusciano’s work that was briefly displayed during the show featured a group of people dancing on stage while dressed in “vulva costumes.”

Aussie performer Em Rusciano stops by the desk to chat about her new show, ‘The Rage and Rainbows’, the reality of carrying the domestic load, and the surprising ways her show is helping people's relationships. pic.twitter.com/Isdi3gsisV — The Project (@theprojecttv) 9 декабря 2019 г.

​“It’s a love letter to any woman anywhere who has felt the need to make herself smaller, be it physically, mentally, spiritually to fit in and be accepted,” the comedian herself has explained. “I kinda tried to create a safe space where they can be big and loud and angry and happy and joyful…”

This development evoked a largely positive response online as many netizens seemed eager to view Rusciano’s comedy.

#emrusciano speaking so many truths and it’s only the first ad break! Loving #rageandrainbows so far... excited for the dancing vaginas! — Nicole Dew (@nicoledew1991) 9 декабря 2019 г.

I can’t wait for this story. I love Em Rusciano! She’s so real and funny. 💖 — PerfectlyFlawedPJ (@Syksie2) 9 декабря 2019 г.

My 15 year old son walking in the room in the middle of the finishing number alone was worth the price ot admission — NatalieGreen (@NatalieGreen) 9 декабря 2019 г.

Some, however, did not seem amused by it, with one person criticizing the timing of the clip in question being aired.

what was with the clip from Em's stage show? My kids were watching that. Not even 7.30 and you show that. — Donna (@Donkey00833387) 9 декабря 2019 г.