Marilyn Monroe's Nude Picture Reportedly Emerges in One of World's 'Largest Pin Up Collections'

The photo in question was taken when Marilyn Monroe was only 23, and was published in the first ever issue of Playboy magazine a few years later.

Legendary American actress and major 1950s sex symbol Marilyn Monroe has once again been thrust into the spotlight as a rare image of her in the buff emerged in a hardcover book titled “The Calendar Girls”, the Daily Star reports.

The book, compiled by award-winning photographer and author Jon Ortner, is described by the newspaper as “one of the largest photographic pin-up collections in the world”, and features a photo of Marilyn that was taken in 1949, when she was 23, and which is apparently Monroe’s “first pin-up shoot”.

The image in question features Monroe posing naked against a red background, and was later published in the first ever issue of Playboy magazine in 1953.

The 397-page calendar also contains pictures of various international models, “Hollywood Glamour Girls” and “Pin-up queens”, some of whom pose completely nude or use strategically placed items, like wine glasses or flowers, to preserve their modesty, while others wear “lacey outfits”.