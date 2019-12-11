Register
16:29 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump listens to a question from the media as he speaks after a signing ceremony for a trade agreement with Japan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington

    Netizens Puzzled as Donald Trump Depicted as Avengers’ Villain Thanos in New Campaign Video

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on 10 December, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with the US President taking to Twitter to accuse the Democrats of lying.

    The Donald Trump War Room Twitter account, which is managed by the Team Trump 2020 election campaign, has posted a video taking aim at the Democratic Party, with the US President portrayed in it as Avengers villain Thanos.

    In a modified clip from Avengers: Endgame, Trump’s face is superimposed onto the body of Thanos as he declares:

    “I am inevitable”.

    The clip then cuts to a recent press conference given by House speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other leading Democrats, showing them all subsequently turn to dust, much like in the Avengers films after “the Thanos snap”.

    “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want… President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,” the tweet from the campaign team reads.

    The video provoked a puzzled response from netizens, who have gone online to point out Thanos’ evil nature, questioning the decision of the team to portray the president in the role of a villain.

    ​Others emphasised that the Endgame clip used by the campaign team actually ends up with Thanos failing to achieve his goal of destroying the world after being tricked by Iron Man, leading to his eventual defeat by the Avengers superheroes.

    Others posted sarcastic comments referring to some unexpected “honesty” from the Trump team.

    ​Others noted that in the movie, Thanos doesn’t succeed in making anyone disappear for good, either.

    Others wondered what those behind the Marvel franchise would think about this use of their clip.

    ​A response from Marvel comic writer Jim Starlin was not long in coming, as the Hollywood Reporter quoted the Thanos creator as expressed his strong disapproval of this use of Thanos.

    “After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin said.

    Starlin continued:

    “How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

    The video was released by one of the US President team’s Twitter accounts after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Tuesday.

    The House Judiciary Committee is poised to vote on the articles within the week, and the full House is expected to hold a vote before Christmas. setting up a likely trial in the Republican-led Senate early next year, shortly before the presidential election kicks off with primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire.

    After the announcement of the articles of impeachment, Trump went on Twitter to accuse the Democrats of lying, posting:

    “WITCH HUNT!”

    ​The impeachment inquiry against Trump was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint alleged that the US President abused his power and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 25 July phone call to investigate the possible corruption of his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a local energy company, Burisma.

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden faces off with a local resident challenging him about his son Hunter Biden's involvement with Ukraine in this screen grab made from video shot during a Biden campaign event at Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton, Iowa, U.S., December 5, 2019.

    The White House subsequently published what it claimed to be an unredacted transcript of the phone conversation, as Trump denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the probe another "witch hunt" against him.

    Related:

    Macron Wants to Replace Donald Trump as Leader of the NATO Alliance - Professor
    Donald Trump Urges NATO Countries to Increase Defence Spending or Risk Losing Trade Preferences
    Donald Trump Calls for World Bank to Stop Loaning Money to China, Says it Has ‘Plenty’
    Did Melania Push Donald Trump to Become the US President?
    Tags:
    Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Republicans, Republicans, Democrats, Democrats, impeachment, impeachment, US elections, US Election, 2020, Thanos, Avengers, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse