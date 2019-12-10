‘You Wish’: Self-Proclaimed Melania Trump ‘Lookalike’ Roasted on Twitter

The US first lady has become a target for countless jokes and parodies with many celebrities trying to copy her looks, facial expressions or mocking her manner of speaking. John Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, has decided that she could pull off this joke, as well. Some, however, seemed not so sure about it.

Model Christine Teigen, known to be a vocal critic of current US President Donald Trump and his administration, has shared the result of a makeover, which made her look like her arch-enemy’s wife, Melania, as she claimed on Twitter.

“I..I look like melania [sic],” John Legend’s wife, who is also a television personality and author, noted in the caption to a short video, which pictured her trying to mimic the FLOTUS’ facial expression.

I..I look like melania pic.twitter.com/bb0S33qEkg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2019

​Her take on the resemblance with the first lady was not unanimously shared online. Some even branded her claim “an insult” to Melania Trump.

Too bad you don’t have her beautiful heart! This is an insult to Melania!! — Melanie Smith (@melaniecsmith65) December 7, 2019

If she had botched collagen injections and gained a 100 pounds or so... — Vance🇺🇸 (@Vance444) December 8, 2019

I'm... I'm so sorry. Is there someone I can call for you? — Charles. Just Charles. (@rev_chas) December 7, 2019

That would require class Chrissy. — 💝🙏🏼🇺🇸 #MAGA #TRUMP2020 (@RealityGoneWild) December 8, 2019

The First Lady is Beautiful and Graceful. You don’t have either — Marianggh7 (@marianggh7) December 8, 2019

You tried. It just wasn't possible. — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) December 7, 2019

​However, others seemed quite pleased and even suggested that she could cash in on the effort.

You could be one of her many stand ins. I’m convinced she hasn’t actually been around Trump in the last 3 years. — Stephanie Powers⭐️⭐️ (@StephRaePowers) December 7, 2019

Now you get to go on SNL and play her — Justin Kenta Welch (@JustinKWelch) December 7, 2019

​Teigen has a history of spats with the US president, which includes a vicious exchange and blocking on Twitter. In September, Trump blasted her husband, Grammy-winning singer John Legend, as “boring” and Teigen as “filthy-mouthed”, although not directly tagging her - after Legend appeared on NBC Nightly News to discuss the US criminal justice system and praise the reform group FreeAmerica founded by him.

The president had seemingly been vexed at not getting due credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation. She responded swiftly, firing back that he was a “p***y a** b****.”