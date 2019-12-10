Russians Actually? Hugh Grant Suggests Boris Johnson’s Viral Parody Clip Was Paid For With Rubles

The Conservative Party just released a pre-election campaign video featuring Boris Johnson recreating a legendary scene from the film “Love Actually”, receiving mixed reactions from the public.

British actor Hugh Grant, who starred in the 2003 movie “Love Actually” – a scene from which was recently recreated by Boris Johnson in a viral pre-election clip, commented on the video by saying that it could have been paid for with Russian money.

“I thought it was quite well done, [with] very high production values”, Grant said while speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday. “Clearly the Conservative Party have an awful lot of money. Maybe that’s where all the rubles went?”

"One of the cards... Boris Johnson didn't hold up was the one saying "Because at Christmas you tell the truth"



Actor Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh, who wants people to vote tactically against Brexit, gives his view of the PM's version of the famous Love Actually cards scene pic.twitter.com/HyU9Uk47Sd — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 10, 2019

​In a video shared by Boris Johnson overnight, the prime minister reenacts an iconic scene from Richard Curtis’ film where a figure played by Andrew Lincoln professes his love for Keira Knightley’s character using billboard signs with written messages. In the Tories’ clip, Boris Johnson uses the placards to urge voters to back his party in the upcoming Thursday poll in order to “have Brexit done”.

“With any luck by next year we will have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn’t block it again) and we can move on”, the first poster read.

“But for now let me say, your vote has never been more important. The other guy could win”, another sign said, presumably referring to Johnson’s main opponent Jeremy Corbyn. “So you have to make a choice - between a working majority or another gridlocked hung Parliament”.

Grant, however, noted to BBC Radio 4 that one placard from the original movie was missing in Johnson’s spoof video.

Grant has previously openly voiced his support for both Labour and the Liberal Democrats in order to vote tactically and secure the so-called People’s Vote – or a referendum on the final deal negotiated between the UK and the EU.The general election in Britain will take place on 12 December, but the outcome is currently considered unpredictable.