Naughty or Nice? Miss BumBum World Cuts Award-Winning Angles in New Christmas Photoshoot

The 29-year-old model knows perfectly well how to stun, this time trying on a new role as a kind and sexy wizard Santa.

Miss BumBum World winner Suzy Cortez has yet again turned her fans’ heads by sharing, much to their joy, new backstage footage from her Christmas photoshoot.

In the video uploaded to her Instagram account with well over 2 million subscribers, Santa-inspired Cortez is seen cutting her best angles, including the famously toned posterior with the cameraman moving around to capture the most titillating moments.

"Santa, this is what I want for Christmas!" one fan exclaimed, with many more rushing to post their praise and admiration for the model’s outstanding curves.

“My perfectly beautiful Santa", another dropped, with a second reiterating “a beautiful, a very beautiful girl".

The Playboy diva, who recently made headlines comparing her lush derriere to that of the "Queen of Rap" Nicky Minaj, is not new to stunning people online: she recently made a splash on her personal page with a similar video – however, what added to the impression of her shaking her bottom was a pair of revealing fishnet stockings and a barely-there thong.

The 29-year-old brunette has gone through a lot to capture the international Miss BumBum trophy, having beaten contestants from the US, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and Brazil. The contest, which previously was only held in Brazil as a national competition, took place in Mexico City this year, on 30 September.