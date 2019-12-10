New Delhi (Sputnik): A film based on the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, is set to release on 10 January 2020. She was attacked in 2005 at age 15, by a 32-year-old man whose advances she had rejected.

The trailer of the film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone was released on Tuesday with the story of the acid attack victim promising to be an emotional roller coaster for audiences with its powerful narrative.

Through the story of acid attack victim, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.

A Fox Star Studios production, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was the much-anticipated film of the year. #Chhapaak and #ChhapaakTrailer are trending on Twitter with netizens awed by the brilliance of the cinematic production. Fans are lauding Deepika for her performance and powerful dialogues.

250-300 acid attack cases are reported in India, every single year. This is a film of utmost importance. Please watch Chhapaak at the cinemas on January 10th, 2020.

Starring - Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey

​Deepika’s burnt face make-up in the film looks just as real as that of the victims, who end up in a never-ending struggle with the system after the attacks on them.

During the trailer launch, the Bollywood Diva, who has turned producer for the film, said it has been an incredible journey making this film, and an emotional ride putting it all together.