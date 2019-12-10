ThisHappened2019: PM Modi's Winning Social Media Post Becomes ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the end of 2019 approaches, Twitter is reflecting upon the year's most glorious moments with the hashtag #ThisHappened2019. Twitter is recalling some of the best moments of 2019 disclosing the most retweeted, commented, and liked posts in politics, entertainment, and sports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s winning tweet has become the "Golden Tweet" in India.

Modi's tweet celebrating his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election victory in the 2019 parliamentary elections has become the "Golden Tweet" in India. It is the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, the microblogging site revealed.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again", the tweet by Narendra Modi on 23 May said. It racked up 420,000 likes and 117,100 retweets.

In the sports world, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s tweet wishing former captain M.S. Dhoni happy birthday became the most retweeted post in the sports category.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

“Happy birthday mahi bhai (Dhoni). Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain", the tweet by Kohli garnered 451,000 retweets.

The hashtag that most trended in India was #LoksabhaElections2019.

Other popular hashtags were India’s moon mission #chandrayaan2, Cricket World Cup 2019, #cwc19, terrorist attack on armed forces #pulwama and Kashmir issue #article370.

India’s Tamil entertainment industry also had a major share on Twitter's top charts. South Indian star Vijay’s tweet sharing a poster of his film Bigil became the tweet with most number of mentions in the entertainment sector.

On the Bollywood front, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan followed by Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were the most tweeted handles for male celebrities.

While actress Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, and singer Lata Mangeshkar were the top entertainment handles in the female category.