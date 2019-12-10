Brexit Actually: Boris Johnson Causes Shockwaves With Pre-Election Parody Clip

As the election campaign is in full swing in Great Britain, Prime Minister Johnson decided to share some Christmas cheer prior to Thursday’s poll by posting a romantic-movie inspired video, where he urged Britons to vote for the Conservative Party.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken his pre-election campaigning to a whole new level this year, posting a video recreating an iconic scene from the legendary British movie “Love Actually” where he urged voters to back the Conservatives and finally get “Brexit done”.

​In the three-minute “Brexit Actually” clip, the British PM mimics a famous scene between Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightly, as he peels away written signs in front of a woman’s doorstep while Christmas carols are playing in the background.

The billboards read: “With any luck by next year we will have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn’t block it again) and we can move on”.

“But for now let me say, your vote has never been more important. The other guy could win”, the signs say, potentially hinting at Johnson’s main opponent Jeremy Corbyn. “So you have to make a choice - between a working majority or another gridlocked hung Parliament”.

The clip ends with the prime minister walking away from the doorstep, while saying “enough, enough, let’s get this done”, which partly emulates Lincoln’s monologue in the film.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post, but most of Johnson’s followers found the pre-election clip hilarious and “absolutely brilliant”, retweeting it thousands of times just several hours after it appeared online.

Brilliant. Well done sir. — Craig 🇬🇧 2 days to save the UK. #NeverCorbyn (@craigjackson112) December 10, 2019

This is literally the best thing I've ever seen in an election campaign 🤣👏

BEST. PRIME. MINISTER. EVER! 💖💕 — Penelope Stevens (@BrexitPenny) December 9, 2019

Others, however, posted some alternative versions of the scene, featuring UK Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and US President Donald Trump in a veiled hint at a recent scandal over the alleged sell off of Britain’s National Health Service.

I’m afraid @Avaaz already did a much, much better one a week ago: pic.twitter.com/1EFcTb7zDk — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 10, 2019

Some UK media outlets reported that Johnson’s team has been working on the clip for a while but almost decided to pull the plug after Labour MP for Tooting Rosena Allin-Khan came up with a similar idea last month, posting her own recreation of a “Love Actually” scene on Twitter.

Britons are heading to the polls on 12 December. According to experts, the outcome of the fierce election battle is likely to be unpredictable. The vote will not only decide the next British prime minister, but also might potentially review the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum.