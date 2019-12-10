Netizens Hail Indian Minister Amit Shah for Successfully Piloting Controversial Citizenship Bill

New Delhi (Sputnik): Burning the midnight oil, India’s lower house of parliament cleared the controversial legislation to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from specific neighbouring nations, with stiff resistance from a minority opposition.

Twitter remained abuzz on Tuesday with people showering accolades on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially India’s federal Home Minister and “master strategist” Amit Shah – often compared to ancient Indian thinker Chanakya for his political strategies.

Amit Shah trended on Twitter with #MotaBhai and MotaBhaiRocks (elder brother) with 17.2k tweets.

From terming him the best home minister ever to instilling confidence in him to acquire the Pakistani side of Kashmir, which India claims has been occupied by Islamabad, Twitter users lauded the BJP president.

12 + hrs @AmitShah ji standing like a strong iceberg in the parliament answering every single attack coming his way, point to point.#MotaBhai on roll I am sure every nationalist is feeling proud to have him as @HMOIndia.#CABBill passes through LS.

#CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/ZAr9eFdpaU — Chowkidar Arun Jain (@Arunjainbjp) December 10, 2019

1. Article 370 abrogation

2. Ram Mandir

3. CAB

4. Triple Talaq



In pipeline

NRC for India

POK back!



Oh god, just 6 months..#MotaBhai aka Amit Shah still 54 months left!? — Shiva Naidu ! Digital Marketing Expert (@iamShivaNaidu) December 10, 2019

Was there anyother time ever we have stayed awake at midnight to watch a politician speak in Parliament on a bill😎😎😎😍😍😍 #MotaBhai #MotaBhaiRocks That swag.. ohh my Gawwd.. @the_hindu @alok_ajay @sardanarohit @KapilMishra_IND @manakgupta — Sachin Garg (@ImSachingarg) December 10, 2019

Tweets that would tickle the funny bones also did not miss the spot among posts. People came out in support of the nationalist sentiment and some even mocked the “liberals”.

#CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #CABBill #MotaBhai

For all those musilm who are saying that this bill will once again divide India

Meri aap logo se request h

Kahi naya Pakistan banane ke chakkar me pure desh ko apne liye 2002 ka gujrat na bana do.he is modi not gandhi pic.twitter.com/SmFpp6NSe8 — Dilkhush (@Dilkhush1008) December 10, 2019

​

​

​Twitterati did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at the united opposition parties who according to them “fall weak in front of the one man army – Amit Shah”.

​

Amit Shah starts speaking in the Parliament. #MotaBhai



Congress : pic.twitter.com/39S9FriGEc — ★彡[ KARTIK ]彡★ (@kartikeyapareek) December 9, 2019

​Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament has passed the proposed legislation with 311 votes in favour and only 80 against. Opposition lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Bill “discriminatory” to Muslims saying it was an attempt to “divide the nation” and against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that netizens on Twitter have hailed Amit Shah. When the Supreme Court of India pronounced the Ayodhya verdict ordering the construction of a temple at the site disputed by Hindus and Muslims, Twitter saw a similar reaction with people praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He was also hailed as the architect of Jammu and Kashmir’s complete integration with India, after Article 370 of the Constitution was amended to strip the state of its special status.