Vegan Influencer Says She’s Healthier than She’s ‘Felt in Years’ After Eating Meat for 30 Days

A formerly vegan influencer revealed to her fans that she spent 30 days eating nothing but meat and animal products – and felt surprisingly positive effects on her health because of her new diet.

Instagram influencer Alyse Parker, who has over 200,000 followers and over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, revealed in her post that she decided to try the Carnivore Diet after hearing about all of the health benefits from friends who switched from being vegan to eating only meat and animal products.

“I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again,” she said.

The Carnivore Diet can be called a complete opposite of the vegan diet as people on this regime only allow themselves to eat meat and animal products, such as eggs and dairy.

“I swallowed my pride and decided I’d give it a shot,” she continued. “Full-on carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years.”

Many of her fans reacted negatively to Parker’s decision, writing that they were disappointed in her choice. “If you had to kill every animal you ate in this video… We all know you would go back to vegan immediately. I’ve also been vegan for 4.5 years now, no meat for 6. I’ve never been this healthy in my life, and I have the blood work to prove it,” one commentator wrote. Another one suggested showing these results to her doctor.