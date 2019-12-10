Vegan Influencer Says She’s Healthier than She’s ‘Felt in Years’ After Eating Meat for 30 Days

Instagram influencer Alyse Parker, who has over 200,000 followers and over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, revealed in her post that she decided to try the Carnivore Diet after hearing about all of the health benefits from friends who switched from being vegan to eating only meat and animal products.
View this post on Instagram
By this point, you probably know that I looove trying new things, running little experiments, and diving into challenges of all sorts. Some of the experiments I have run in the past...👩🏼🔬 - 30 days without shampoo - 1 year without deodorant - 21 days of only fruit juice - 30 days without social media - 3 YEARS of not shaving my armpits, not wearing makeup, not using heat on my hair.. Etc. etc. you get da point 👌🏽 Yehhh — some may call me crazy.. 🤪 But I’m a firm believer in experiencing things first hand + getting a real feel for what something is all about before I form a personal opinion on it.🤓😉 The Carnivore Diet first came into my awareness when a close friend shared with me all of the benefits that he was experiencing by eating this way. Coming from being vegan 4.5 years, I was hellla resistant to the concept of eating ONLY animal foods (aka only meat, seafood, + eggs) I didn’t make ANY sense to me. It actually sounded pretty f*cking ridiculous. 😂 But oddly enough, I started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship, testing out the carnivore diet and experiencing amazing health transformations. I was so confused.🤨🤔 But I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again. With an online community of 800,000 people ~ many of which were primarily showing up for my vegan related content... I was a bit conflicted to say the least. But I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health. I swallowed my pride + decided I’d give it a shot. Full onnn carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years. God bless. But also, WTF? My vegan identity crumbled immediately. This past year of my life has been a journey of remembering who I am separate from what I eat. 🤯 In hopes of challenging others to step out of their current perspective ~ I documented my newest challenge of eating only meat for 30 days. Video launches next week. Who’s ready? Comment 🌈 below!
“I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again,” she said.
The Carnivore Diet can be called a complete opposite of the vegan diet as people on this regime only allow themselves to eat meat and animal products, such as eggs and dairy.
“I swallowed my pride and decided I’d give it a shot,” she continued. “Full-on carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years.”
Many of her fans reacted negatively to Parker’s decision, writing that they were disappointed in her choice. “If you had to kill every animal you ate in this video… We all know you would go back to vegan immediately. I’ve also been vegan for 4.5 years now, no meat for 6. I’ve never been this healthy in my life, and I have the blood work to prove it,” one commentator wrote. Another one suggested showing these results to her doctor.
