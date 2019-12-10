One Does Not Simply End the Decade Without Top 10 Memes

- The “Roll Safe” meme features actor Kayode Ewumi pointing to his temple during the 2016 web series Hood Documentary where he portrayed the character Reece Simpson (AKA Roll Safe). The image is often associated with jokes about poor decision making.
Meme lesson of the day: the name of this iconic meme is— tana 🕷 (@santana_008) February 3, 2017
"Roll Safe". Study and memorize your memes everyone. pic.twitter.com/WcdLJu9W6A
- No less viral is the “Grumpy Cat” image, featuring a snowshoe cat nicknamed Tardar Sauce, who rose to fame in 2012 after being captured with constantly annoyed facial expressions.
#OddThingsOnMyChristmasList— KK Garrett 💎 🐶 🐕🍫 🎶 (@SpazzyKK) November 30, 2019
A grumpy cat. pic.twitter.com/GlX2xkFshG
- The “Condescending Wonka” meme has proven to be an essential tool in any online conversation. Despite originating from the 1971 musical Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, it became increasingly popular in 2011, and is often seen in tandem with the “you must be new here” caption.
not only was gene wilder amazing, the condescending willy wonka meme is one of the best memes of all time pic.twitter.com/uVCyzA0m19— Nicole Dungca (@ndungca) August 29, 2016
- Appearing in 2016, “Evil Kermit” features the Muppet character Kermit the Frog dressed as a Sith Lord from Star Wars who was leading him astray to perform unethical or selfish acts.
Me: he apologized. I should just say okay & let it go.— Brea Simone (@BreaSimone) November 14, 2016
Other me: bring up that thing that pissed you off 3 weeks ago too. Finish him. pic.twitter.com/21Q06Qhxr4
- The “Eye Rolling Robert Downey Jr.” image taken from The Avengers has become a viral example of extreme irritation.
Annoyed Robert Downey jr pic.twitter.com/GsmmhxHsyK— Chiew Jz (@ChiewJz) February 25, 2017
- The “Doge” meme features a picture of a Shiba Inu dog often captioned with hilarious internal monologues.
Doge is the meme of the decade I will not entertain any exceptions pic.twitter.com/Q42XQBEgm2— Hikwon (@ThebeHikwon) December 7, 2019
- Are you concerned or worried? The “Side Eyeing Chloe” meme is here for you.
OBSESIONADA CON SIDE EYEING CHLOE pic.twitter.com/G3TC76D7xD— Dueñas de Nada (@duenasdenada) August 26, 2015
- “Hide The Pain Harold” is still often used as an indication of suppressed suffering.
Stoppp why do I look like Hide the Pain Harold pic.twitter.com/8TotKqfNHx— 🌲 Cindy Lou Whomst 🌲 (@br0keprah) December 6, 2019
- A screenshot of the American cartoon character SpongeBob captioned “Ight Imma Head Out” has been virally used to express a desire to exit any uncomfortable conversation or situation.
when you sneeze & someone says ”bless you” but you’re home alone pic.twitter.com/kYc1Vt0uz8— 𝒟𝓇𝒶𝓏 (@drazux_) August 29, 2019
- Rounding off the list is the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme. What could have expressed a feeling better than this gem from 2017?
Meme scientists from their hidden bunker have been experimenting with "Distracted Boyfriend" stock image,but most is quiet in Great Meme War pic.twitter.com/4HcZLFGZA6— Rob Clark (@theelusivefish) August 24, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)