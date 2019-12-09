Ethan Klein, who has over two million subscribers on his YouTube channel H3 Podcast, has caused a storm on social media with his take on the K-pop phenomenon and its brightest stars, the boy band BTS. As a “cancel” campaign against him trends Twitter, his colleague from Sweden, who has a history of dealing with racism scandals, has not stayed out.

YouTube king from Sweden Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has spoken out on the explosive scandal over blogger Ethan Klein’s definition of K-pop and its stars as a “little gay fetish”.

“F***ing POS YOURE TRASH! Speak bad of kpop and bts again and army will WALK ALL OVER YOU!” he posted on Twitter.

Fucking POS YOURE TRASH! Speak bad of kpop and bts again and army will WALK ALL OVER YOU! @h3h3productions #h3h3isoverparty pic.twitter.com/RbJfq2amNw — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) December 9, 2019

​Klein, better known online as h3h3productions, has faced backlash over a monologue in one of his podcasts, in which he does not “get” K-pop and its idols, BTS.

“How did this become a thing in western culture? All grown men and little girls are jerking off to little k-pop boys. It’s like a little fetish, a little twink gay fetish about these k-pop boys”, he said.

The video prompted an avalanche of critical comments, as some branded his assumption racist. Many shared their contempt under the hashtag #h3h3isoverparty, which is now trending on Twitter.

Why don't you just call them chinks & get it over with, Ethan? Here's why you can't imagine "little girls & grown men jerking off to lil K-pop boys": Because you view Asian men as inferior to fine white specimens such as yourself. https://t.co/bNj1s3ba7z — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) December 9, 2019

it is never okay to talk about LITTLE GIRLS mast*rbating to kpop idols. that's disgusting period #h3h3isoverparty — hals (@jhstrivias) December 9, 2019

Others were critical about his sexualising an entire industry.

it doesn't matter if you don't like kpop you're entitled to ur opinions. it DOES matter when grown ass adults with a platform are sexualising an entire industry and calling it porn for underage girls and perverts? how do people not understand how gross that is ?? #h3h3isoverparty — A (@YUNKIMlN) December 9, 2019

#h3h3isoverparty Y'all are just now figuring out h3h3 are horrible? pic.twitter.com/vQy2Bsiqjm — Beth is a nerd. (@BethLazuli) December 9, 2019

the amount of jealousy, ignorance and xenophobia this guy carries wows me #h3h3isoverpartypic.twitter.com/g49eGSwyC7 — 🦋 (@_asiLisa) December 9, 2019

​However, others stood up for the blogger, joining the campaign #h3h3isnotoverparty.

You’re only upset because he called you out on your koreaboo, asian-fetishising ways. Calm down lovelies, we all have to face the truth at some point. #h3h3isnotoverparty pic.twitter.com/zZOJ5vhUSF — Weow Beow (@Discount_Soup) December 9, 2019

#h3h3isnotoverparty you guys have only seen toxic cringey twitter kpoop fans, so stop harassing the entire fandom. pic.twitter.com/6Nq1IlTUWF — あいち きょこ UTAU (@KyokoUTAU) December 9, 2019

​Klein decided to fight back against the accusations, as well, and shamed K-pop fans for overreacting to his joke.

“Lighten up nerds, if you can't handle your hobby being made fun of a little bit then you are really are just a bunch of little girls jerking off to kpop boys”, he tweeted, also blaming K-pop stans for their idols’ suicides.

My message to K-pop fans:



Lighten up nerds, it you can't handle your hobby being made fun of a little bit then you are really are just a bunch of little girls jerking off to kpop boys. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 9, 2019