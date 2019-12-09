How Do You Become a Porn Star? Webcam Model Thanks Journo For Career Motivation

In March 2019, Vice journalist Graham Isador wrote an article outlining the costs and profits of being a webcam model. He could not predict, however, what effect his story would have on the life of an ordinary American boy.

Several weeks ago, Graham Isador received a Twitter message from Andy Black, thanking him for his earlier piece for Vice magazine titled “Cam Models Tell Us How Much Money They Are Really Making”. The article outlined the economics of being a cam model and, according to Black, really gave him confidence to pursue a career in porn. That’s how his story in the world of pornography, which has now been published by Vice, started.

Black, who is now earning a five-figure sum a month, said that his quick and successful rise in the porn industry should be attributed to his massive physical endowment and “charming personality”. Born in North Carolina, Black grew up in Arkansas, describing his childhood experience as a “bad situation”. In 2017, the boy spent time in a youth detention facility after being involved in a robbery.

His month behind bars gave the future rising porn star an aspiration to pursue a career as a famous rapper or a travel nurse, but he opted to use his family jewels to make money instead. According to Black, his research into careers in adult entertainment was not successful until he came across Isador’s article. He then set his mind to become a cam model, taking practical advice from the journalist’s piece and the stories of other models that were shared there.

Black was so successful with his first experiences at using social media platforms to attract viewers to his private accounts that he eventually had to quit his daily job at Starbucks, as it was distracting him from the paid Skype sessions that his fans were requesting. The cam model said that he left his barista job via the group chat.

“I sent a message saying, ‘Sorry everybody! It’s been great! It’s been memories I’ll never forget! But I’m quitting Starbucks to pursue doing porn full time!’” Black said as quoted by the Vice. “Everybody went crazy. One manager was like, ’Oh, so no two weeks’ notice? The other manager was like, ‘Please don’t quit, man. You’re a really good barista!”

Black’s career really gained momentum after he joined Twitter in September, having already garnered more than 85,000 followers. He said that in the future, he plans to appear in front of the camera with his “clothes on”.

“Web camming” is now believed to be the new “trend” and “the engine” of the adult entertainment world, according to some experts, as it allows models to remain free in their choice of location, timing, and the sexual content that they want to share with their viewers.