Yash Receives 'The Sensation of South Indian Cinema' Award, Netizens Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Yash is a very popular actor in Kannada, the language of the southern state of Karnataka. His film "KGF" emerged as the first Kannada film to breach Rs. 200 crore ($28.12 million) worldwide.
Looking dapper in a suave striped suit along with his signature heavily bearded look and long hair, Yash was awarded "The Sensation of South Indian Cinema" at a glittering ceremony in the southern city of Chennai.
Netizens were quick to react upon hearing the news with many calling the award “well deserved”.
#RockingStar @TheNameIsYash Wins 💥''THE SENSATION OF SOUTH INDIAN CINEMA"💥 Award at @behindwoods Gold Medals.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hmnh0sbOcY— 'Kannadigas Center'🌐 (@Kannadigacentre) December 9, 2019
#Yash Boss 😍 Some HD Stills From @behindwoods Awards— Bleed Yashism (@thenameisyash__) December 8, 2019
Sensation Of South Indian Cinema 😎#Boss #KGF #kgfchapter2 pic.twitter.com/3HIEOl07Sr
Yash Boss won Sensation of South Indian Cinema Award” at the Behindwoods Gold Medals! 🔥@TheNameIsYash BOSS 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VuDByfEY3B— Team Yash Official ™ (@TeamRsyOfficial) December 8, 2019
Actor @TheNameIsYash wins “The Sensation of South Indian Cinema Award” at the Behindwoods Gold Medals! 🔥🔥— Telugu Yash Fans Club™ కె జి ఎఫ్ (@YashTeluguFc) December 8, 2019
Proud moment For Yash Boss Fans
Cricketer DJ Bravo Presented Award To Our Boss 💓😎🤙🤙
Boss speech will Telecast Soon#KGFChapter2#KGF pic.twitter.com/i21ZA4K9HH
Rockling star #Yash received @behindwoods award "Yash - The Sensation of South Indian Cinema" Proud & happy to see our Rocking star move👌 #KGF2 #kgf #kgfchapter2 #Popcornkannada pic.twitter.com/yUTqO6C7y4— PopcornKannada.com (@PopcornKannada) December 9, 2019
Rocking Star Yash in 'Behindwood Gold Medals' program held in Chennai Today where this Youth Icon Yash received "The Sensation of South Indian Cinema" Award.@YashBangladesh 🇧🇩@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/o1HEwrVjNp— Shakila Yash🇧🇩 (@MityShakila) December 8, 2019
THE SENSATION OF SOUTH INDIAN CINEMA! 👏👏👏👏👏— Sweety💟 (@JaanSweety_) December 8, 2019
You truly deserve it #YashBoss The Boss 💪 @TheNameIsYash 😍! I was stunned to see an actor make great impression with simple things! You are a Master of your Craft #YashBoss #Yash 👌.#BGM7 #BehindwoodsGoldMedals pic.twitter.com/Ya7pN3rR90
The "Sensation of South Indian Cinema"😍🔥— Avi Yash cult 🔥 (@AlwaysYash1) December 8, 2019
There is more to come his way 🤗✌️#kgf #Yash pic.twitter.com/J4cdHd9oEl
The actor is currently busy shooting for the second part of “KGF” that has been the talk of the town since its inception.
Yash has previously won Best Actor and Stylish Icon awards at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2019, award that recognizes the best films and performances in Southern Indian Cinema.
All comments
Show new comments (0)