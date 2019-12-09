Yash Receives 'The Sensation of South Indian Cinema' Award, Netizens Can’t Contain Their Excitement

New Delhi (Spuntik): Having started his career in Kannada television, Yash made his debut in cinema in 2013 with the film "Googly" and delivered some commercially successful films like "Mr and Mrs Ramachari", "Gajakesari", and "Santhu Straight Forward".

Yash is a very popular actor in Kannada, the language of the southern state of Karnataka. His film "KGF" emerged as the first Kannada film to breach Rs. 200 crore ($28.12 million) worldwide.

Looking dapper in a suave striped suit along with his signature heavily bearded look and long hair, Yash was awarded "The Sensation of South Indian Cinema" at a glittering ceremony in the southern city of Chennai.

Netizens were quick to react upon hearing the news with many calling the award “well deserved”.

Yash Boss won Sensation of South Indian Cinema Award” at the Behindwoods Gold Medals! 🔥@TheNameIsYash BOSS 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VuDByfEY3B — Team Yash Official ™ (@TeamRsyOfficial) December 8, 2019

Actor @TheNameIsYash wins “The Sensation of South Indian Cinema Award” at the Behindwoods Gold Medals! 🔥🔥



Proud moment For Yash Boss Fans



Cricketer DJ Bravo Presented Award To Our Boss 💓😎🤙🤙



Boss speech will Telecast Soon#KGFChapter2#KGF pic.twitter.com/i21ZA4K9HH — Telugu Yash Fans Club™ కె జి ఎఫ్ (@YashTeluguFc) December 8, 2019

Rocking Star Yash in 'Behindwood Gold Medals' program held in Chennai Today where this Youth Icon Yash received "The Sensation of South Indian Cinema" Award.@YashBangladesh 🇧🇩@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/o1HEwrVjNp — Shakila Yash🇧🇩 (@MityShakila) December 8, 2019

THE SENSATION OF SOUTH INDIAN CINEMA! 👏👏👏👏👏



You truly deserve it #YashBoss The Boss 💪 @TheNameIsYash 😍! I was stunned to see an actor make great impression with simple things! You are a Master of your Craft #YashBoss #Yash 👌.#BGM7 #BehindwoodsGoldMedals pic.twitter.com/Ya7pN3rR90 — Sweety💟 (@JaanSweety_) December 8, 2019

The "Sensation of South Indian Cinema"😍🔥

There is more to come his way 🤗✌️#kgf #Yash pic.twitter.com/J4cdHd9oEl — Avi Yash cult 🔥 (@AlwaysYash1) December 8, 2019

The actor is currently busy shooting for the second part of “KGF” that has been the talk of the town since its inception.

Yash has previously won Best Actor and Stylish Icon awards at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2019, award that recognizes the best films and performances in Southern Indian Cinema.