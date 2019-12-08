Cold Winters Require a Warmer Approach: Russian Traffic Police Fill Patrol Car Tank With Whiskey

Winters are cold in Siberia, so people should prepare themselves and their cars for low temperatures beforehand, as driving without antifreeze liquid in the tank could lead to accidents.

Traffic police in Novosibirsk, Siberia's largest city, have recently proven that there's always a solution to a problem.

As the officers were lacking antifreeze to prevent water washing the windscreen from freezing, they decided to fill the tank with Jack Daniel's whiskey.

The local traffic police administration, however, didn't appreciate the resourcefulness of their employees and has launched a probe into why the officers had alcohol with them during the shift and why they were cursing so much.