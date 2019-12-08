Register
19:54 GMT +308 December 2019
    Britain's Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures during the first party hustings at the ICC in Birmingham, England, Saturday June 22, 2019

    'It's Raining, I Blame Boris': Gary Neville Mocked For Saying Prime Minister Johnson Fuels Racism

    Viral
    The English Premier League’s main derby between Manchester United and Manchester City was overshadowed by incidents of racism. Man City said the club is now working with the Greater Manchester Police to help identify a supporter who appeared in a video posted online.

    Social media users mocked Garry Neville’s claim that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was responsible for the rise of racism in football. “You are watching the prime minister’s debate last night where he is talking about migration to this country, and people having to have certain levels. It fuels it all the time. It has got worse over the last few years in this country and not just in football", said the former athlete.

    Neville, who played right back in Manchester United for almost 20 years and is now a sports pundit, made the statement referring to a racism incident that occurred during a match between Manchester United and Manchester City. Videos posted online show a man making monkey gestures towards the black players of Man United.

    Social media users made fun of Gary Neville’s claim that PM Johnson’s statements on immigration were fuelling racism in football.

    ​Angered netizens said it was stupid to blame one person for a problem that has existed for years.

    ​Other netizens said that if there is anyone to blame for the issue, it's football associations, which have turned a blind eye to the problem.

    ​Some users called on the football star to do his job and not get into politics.

    ​Others defended PM Johnson’s desire to protect the country’s borders, saying that advocating for controlled migration cannot be blamed for racism.

    ​Still others noted that it’s weird to accuse Johnson, who is a member of the UK Conservative Party, of racism, especially when Labour and UKIP were being investigated for that very reason.

    ​UK Prime Boris Johnson recently said that his government intends to limit the number of migrants coming to the country, favouring highly skilled newcomers. Johnson said that migrants would be ranked on certain criteria – language skills, qualification, and working experience – and divided in two three categories with authorities not putting limitations on the number of people from the first group, made up of highly qualified workers.

    PM Johnson has lately become the target of accusations from various sides. He has been criticised by the father of a man, who was killed in a recent terrorist attack on London Bridge for using his son’s death to “make political capital”. Johnson proposed toughening prison sentences for people convicted of terrorism after it became known that Usman Khan, responsible for the carnage, was released from prison on license after serving only eight years in jail for plotting a terror attack.

    The Labour Party, in its turn, attacked Johnson, claiming it has proof that the country’s National Health Service was at risk under a potential post-Brexit trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States. Labour MPs asserted that Johnson’s “toxic deal” with President Donald Trump would give US companies access to the state health service. PM Johnson categorically denied the accusations, calling them nonsense.

