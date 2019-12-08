Going Back to Her Roots? Cardi B Drops Jaws With Lap Dances, Money Rain in Nigerian Strip Club

American hip-hop queen and former stripper Cardi B is currently in the middle of her first-ever trip to Africa, where she is expected to give several concerts in Nigeria and Ghana.

Hip-hop artist Cardi B, 27, set a local strip club in Lagos, Nigeria on fire this Friday, with lap dances and by tossing packs of local money into the crowd. The viral footage of the seven-time Billboard Music Award winner having fun in the club with other strippers was published on Cardi B’s Instagram stories and then shared across the internet.

Netizens couldn’t help but point out that a strip club wasn’t a suprising choice for the hip-hop queen, as Cardi B has always been open about having worked as a stripper .

Aswear this Cardi B knows how to have fun — Yuucee👑 (@yuucee_kingz) December 7, 2019

Sometimes you gotta go back to where it all started — 🏙🌸CITYBLOOM🌸🏙 (@citybloomm) December 7, 2019

She went to support her business friends. Always show love to the people in the same industry, even if you’re retired. — Omotayo (@justomotayo) December 7, 2019

Cardi no go forget this experience — GODSON is coming... (@GodsonThefirst) December 7, 2019

A few users also found some parallels between Cardi B’s partying and a recent scandal involving singer Naira Marley who was criticised after being spotted partying hard in a strip club right after a court appearance amid credit card fraud allegations.

Don’t tell me it’s not Naira Marley’s work 😆. I follow back — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) December 7, 2019

And I was here looking for Naira Marley — Adolf (@AreoSodiq) December 7, 2019

Cardi B rose to international fame in 2015 after taking part in the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: New York, and due to her viral social media publicity . She has received seven Grammy Award nominations, winning once, and nine BET Hip Hop Awards (2017 and 2018).

The singer is currently in the middle of her first-ever trip to Africa where she gave one concert in Nigeria on Saturday, with another performance in Ghana in scheduled for Sunday.